Seneca County 4-H NY held a celebration to honor youth achievements, where teen members shared personal stories to inspire newer members, certificates for the 2026-27 4-H year were given out, scholarships for activities in the coming year were awarded, and volunteers and family supporters were recognized. The dinner was sponsored by Legacy Agency of the Finger Lakes, which supports the development of local youth through this positive youth program of Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Seneca County 4-H NY