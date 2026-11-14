Senatobia’s ABB plant is hiring again, with solid roles for both experienced engineers and folks ready to step into leadership or gain hands-on experience.

Here are a few strong picks in Manufacturing & Production right now:

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Senatobia, MS (onsite, manufacturing facility)

(onsite, manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll optimize assembly methods, processes, and equipment to boost quality, efficiency, and safety. This is a great fit if you have 5+ years in manufacturing engineering, strong CAD/simulation skills, and enjoy automation, continuous improvement, and leading projects with real impact.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Senatobia, MS (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $20–$34 per hour (depends on qualifications and graduation year)

Perfect for students in Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing, Operations, or similar who want real factory experience. You’ll run a hands-on continuous improvement project, use Lean tools (5S, Kaizen, time studies), and present your findings to site management.

Employer: ABB (Smart Power Division)

ABB (Smart Power Division) Location: Senatobia, MS (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Schedule Options: Day: Fri–Sun, 6:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Night: Fri–Sun, 6:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.

Salary: Not listed

Lead weekend production teams, keep output on track with the demand plan, and drive improvements on the line. Best for someone with a High School Diploma/GED and 5+ years supervising in a fast-paced manufacturing environment, plus strong Excel and Lean/Six Sigma skills.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.