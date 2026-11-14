Senatobia has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from big-box retail to pharmacy photo services. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and hands-on work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #155

Walmart Supercenter Location: 5219 Highway 51 N, Senatobia, MS 38668

Type: Temporary , Overnight shifts

, Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Help reset and remodel the store: taking down and setting up fixtures, building displays, and keeping newly remodeled areas clean while still helping customers. Comes with access to health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Not listed (merchandising role via Indeed posting)

Not listed (merchandising role via Indeed posting) Location: Senatobia, MS

Type: Likely full-time/part-time hourly (not specified)

Likely (not specified) Pay: Not listed

You’ll stock, rotate, and merchandise products in local retail stores, build displays, and keep shelves and coolers looking sharp. This is a good fit if you like staying active on your feet and don’t mind some lifting and working in different store areas.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Senatobia, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Run the photo department, from printing and passport photos to online order pickup, while also helping at the front registers. You’ll handle photo orders, FedEx/Western Union services, and keep the photo area stocked, clean, and ready for customers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.