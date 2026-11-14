📅 Free pajama storytime for kids in Semmes

Bring the kids in their coziest pajamas (and a favorite stuffed animal) to Sleepy Storytime at the Semmes Regional Library, 9150 Moffett Road, Semmes, AL 36575.

🕒 Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 6:30–7:00 p.m.

Children can:

Listen to bedtime stories

Visit with friends

Take home a fun craft

This event is FREE and geared toward young children and their families.

For more information, visit www.mobilepubliclibrary.org/event/sleepy-storytime-16657.