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Semmes
📅 Free Sleepy Storytime in pajamas at Semmes Library
4 days ago
📅 Free pajama storytime for kids in Semmes
Bring the kids in their coziest pajamas (and a favorite stuffed animal) to Sleepy Storytime at the Semmes Regional Library, 9150 Moffett Road, Semmes, AL 36575.
🕒 Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 6:30–7:00 p.m.
Children can:
- Listen to bedtime stories
- Visit with friends
- Take home a fun craft
This event is FREE and geared toward young children and their families.
For more information, visit www.mobilepubliclibrary.org/event/sleepy-storytime-16657.
More Info: SLEEPY STORYTIME
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