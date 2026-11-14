Seminole’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and working outdoors. If you’ve got electrical, roofing, or low-voltage skills, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Keywest Lights & Electric

Keywest Lights & Electric Location: Seminole, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $30 per hour, depending on experience

Licensed local contractor looking for 2nd–4th year apprentices with 2–4 years of field experience. You’ll work on both residential service/construction and commercial installs (conduit, pipe bending), with steady work around the Tampa Bay area.

Employer: Keywest Lights & Electric

Keywest Lights & Electric Location: Seminole, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $35 per hour Lead Installer: $35/hr Installer Helper: $20/hr

Hours: 35–45 hours per week

Benefits: Insurance, paid time off

Year-round work installing JellyFish permanent exterior lighting on homes and buildings. Great fit if you’re a former roofer or have soffit/fascia/gutter experience and are comfortable on ladders and roofs.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc (CSI)

Location: Seminole, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29 – $35 per hour (posted range)

(posted range) Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, FSA, PTO + paid holidays, weekly pay, disability, life insurance, EAP, pet insurance

Hands-on role inspecting, testing, troubleshooting, and repairing fire alarm and low-voltage systems. Looking for techs with 3+ years’ experience, clean driving record, and comfort working on ladders, lifts, and in tight spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and some related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.