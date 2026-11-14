📅 Free holiday pet event in Downtown Sanford on Dec. 5

Paws & Claus is back for its 4th annual celebration, and it’s free to attend.

Come out on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Mellon Park and the Sanford Riverwalk.

Hosted by Seminole County Animal Services and the Sanford Fire Department, this event brings together pet lovers, local businesses, and the community for an afternoon of holiday fun.

Bring your four-legged family members to:

Browse pet-themed gifts

Shop with local vendors

Enjoy food trucks

Take a festive holiday photo with Santa

Seminole County Animal Services will be on-site with adoptable dogs and cats, and you can even complete an adoption at the event.

Grab your leash, your family, and your friends, and enjoy a holiday afternoon in downtown Sanford!