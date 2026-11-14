♻️ America Recycles Day: How Seminole County Residents Can Help

America Recycles Day is November 15, and Seminole County is using it to remind residents how much our recycling habits matter.

A recent County study found:

87% of what people put in their home recycling bins is accepted in the County’s program.

of what people put in their home recycling bins is accepted in the County’s program. But 27% of what’s thrown in the trash could have been recycled — things like paper, cardboard, bottles, and containers.

To do your part:

Make sure recyclables are clean, empty, and loose (not bagged).

(not bagged). Double-check what belongs in your recycling bin.

With the holidays coming up, you can also take unwanted electronics and household hazardous waste to the Central Transfer Station in Longwood and visit the ReUse Shop there for free household products that still have some life left.