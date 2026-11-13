Seminole’s retail scene is busy, with big national brands hiring across stores and shifts. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 9111 Oakhurst Rd, Seminole, FL 33776

Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

(posting also mentions part-time) Category: Assistant Store Manager / Retail

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store: support daily operations, lead team members, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. This role is good if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to grow into store leadership, with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 8995 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL 33777

Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)

(evenings and overnights) Category: Convenience Store / Customer Service

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good in a fast-paced, team setting. This job stands out for weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, and benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company match, and paid training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Seminole, FL (in-store role)

(in-store role) Type: Full-time

Category: Beauty Retail / Sales

Help guests find the right prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos, mini makeovers, and booking in-store services. Great fit if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with customers, and want steady hours with ongoing product training and chances to grow inside a major beauty brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.