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🛒 Seminole, FL Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Seminole’s retail scene is busy, with big national brands hiring across stores and shifts. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 9111 Oakhurst Rd, Seminole, FL 33776
- Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)
- Category: Assistant Store Manager / Retail
Help run a busy Dollar Tree store: support daily operations, lead team members, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. This role is good if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to grow into store leadership, with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 8995 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL 33777
- Type: Part-time (evenings and overnights)
- Category: Convenience Store / Customer Service
Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good in a fast-paced, team setting. This job stands out for weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, and benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company match, and paid training.
Prestige Beauty Advisor – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Seminole, FL (in-store role)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Beauty Retail / Sales
Help guests find the right prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos, mini makeovers, and booking in-store services. Great fit if you love beauty products, enjoy talking with customers, and want steady hours with ongoing product training and chances to grow inside a major beauty brand.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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