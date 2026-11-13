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Selmer
📅 Pep Rally at McNairy Central High School Nov. 17
8 days ago
📅 Pep Rally at McNairy Central High School
McNairy Central High School in Selmer, TN is holding a pep rally on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 from 9:30–10:00 AM.
This is a short school event during the morning, likely affecting the regular class schedule for students at McNairy Central High School.
Students and families may want to note the time and plan for this brief schedule change that day.
More Info: Pep Rally | McNairy Central High School
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