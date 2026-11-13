Selma’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around the big shopping spots. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Selma, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Ulta’s in-store salon doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while recommending products guests will love. You’ll need a cosmetology license and a passion for beauty, customer service, and building your own clientele.

Employer: 2020 Companies (inside Best Buy 181)

(inside Best Buy 181) Location: Selma, TX 78154

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Represent Samsung inside Best Buy, demoing phones, tablets, and wearables while helping customers pick the right device. This role comes with weekly pay, benefits, paid training, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match if eligible.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: Selma, TX

Type: Temporary / Part-time (hours vary)

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find great reads, run the register, unpack and shelve new books, and keep the store looking sharp. This is a good fit if you love books, don’t mind being on your feet, and want employee discounts and other benefits based on your scheduled hours.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.