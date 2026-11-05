🏥 Selma, AL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Physician Roles

Selma’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to home health to advanced cardiology. If you’re in nursing or medicine and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Selma, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Health system–employed role in an established cardiovascular program with a dedicated Cardiac Cath Lab, advanced imaging (64-slice CT, MRI), and ICU support on-site. Monday–Friday schedule with about 10 days of call per month and chances for extra paid call if you want to boost income. Academic medical center affiliation supports a family medicine residency, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Five Horizons Health Services

Location: Selma, AL (in-person, clinic-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $65,000 per year

Clinic RN role focused on HIV treatment and prevention, STIs, and hepatitis care, with a big emphasis on patient education and care coordination. You’ll do assessments, lab work, phone triage, and some travel to rural clinic sites, all in a nonjudgmental, patient-centered setting. Great fit if you like public health, detailed clinical work, and working with diverse communities.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Location: Selma, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $67,905 – $101,857 annual total cash target pay Hourly: $32.65 – $48.97 Per-visit: $39.18 – $58.76 per visit point



Home health Nurse Case Manager role where you visit patients at home, do assessments, build care plans, and guide families through each stage of care. Mix of per-visit and hourly pay, plus benefits, 401(k), and growth paths within a large health system. Good match if you want more one-on-one time with patients and flexibility outside the hospital.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.