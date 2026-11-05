🏥 Sells, AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple TONHC Openings Now

Sells is seeing steady hiring in healthcare, especially with Tohono O'odham Nation Health Care (TONHC) growing services across its hospital and clinics.

Below are several solid full-time roles in Sells, AZ focused on quality, data, and patient care support.

Employer: Tohono O'odham Nation

Tohono O'odham Nation Location: Sells, AZ (may rotate to Santa Rosa, San Simon, San Xavier facilities)

(may rotate to Santa Rosa, San Simon, San Xavier facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Nurse-level role focused on quality improvement data: pulling data from charts, tracking core measures, and helping improve patient outcomes across TONHC. Good fit if you’re an experienced RN who likes data, performance improvement, and working across departments.

Employer: Tohono O'odham Nation

Tohono O'odham Nation Location: Sells, AZ (supports TONHC hospital and clinics)

(supports TONHC hospital and clinics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the medical records / health information team for TONHC, overseeing EHR policies, HIPAA compliance, coding audits, and staff supervision. Great for someone with HIM background and supervisory experience who wants a key voice in how patient records are managed.

Employer: Tohono O'odham Nation

Tohono O'odham Nation Location: Sells, AZ (travels to all TONHC pharmacy sites)

(travels to all TONHC pharmacy sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role combining clinical pharmacy with EHR and pharmacy software leadership. You’ll support providers on medication use in the EHR, help build templates and protocols, and still practice as an outpatient pharmacist across TONHC facilities.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.