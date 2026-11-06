📢 Sellersville Fire Dept seeks volunteers after new rescue tool demo

📢 Volunteer with Sellersville Fire Department

The Sellersville Fire Department recently hosted a hands-on demo of new Hurst rescue tools (the “Jaws of Life”) during their weekly training. Stephen Miller and John Sileski from MES brought several modern rescue tools so firefighters could practice different vehicle extrication scenarios and compare them to the older tools currently on Rescue 27, which are becoming outdated for newer cars.

Training took place with vehicles and space provided by Wilcox Salvage.

The department has been a 100% volunteer organization since 1888 and is always looking for more volunteers.

If you’d like to help your community and learn more about joining, stop by the Sellersville Fire Department firehouse any Tuesday night to talk with members and get information about volunteering.