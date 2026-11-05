🛒 Selinsgrove Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Selinsgrove retail is busy right now—great time to land a customer-facing job with steady hours and room to grow.

Below are several solid options, from seasonal sales to leadership and beauty services.

Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC

Boscov's Department Store, LLC Location: Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time, Seasonal

Pay/Benefits: Competitive starting rate, weekly pay , employee discounts , and more

Competitive starting rate, , , and more Hiring Event: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:00–4:00 PM at Boscov's – Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Walk in, interview on the spot, and talk through schedules and roles (sales and stock). Good fit if you want seasonal work where you can pick up retail experience and enjoy store discounts.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Selinsgrove, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed in posting

Licensed cosmetologists can build a book of business while offering cuts, color, styling, treatments, and makeup in a busy beauty retailer. This role is all about guest experience, product knowledge, and growing your service and retail sales over time.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Selinsgrove, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19.00/hour (depends on experience/location) + monthly bonus

(depends on experience/location) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time (up to 64 hours/year), associate discount, leadership development, closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas & Easter

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and model strong customer service. Good match if you have recent retail leadership experience and want stable hours (store open 6am–10pm) and a clear path to promotion.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.