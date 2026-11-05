Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at Seligman Library

📢 Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Seligman

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday (except on holidays and library closure days) at the Seligman Public Library – Community Meeting Room.

This is a self-help and support group for adults.

If you’re looking for support with alcohol use, you can simply show up at the library on a Thursday and join the meeting in the community room. Check the library’s holiday and closure schedule before you go to make sure it’s open.