Selbyville’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles with solid hourly pay.

Employer: McDonald’s – Meoli Companies

McDonald’s – Meoli Companies Location: Selbyville, DE

Type: Internship / Shift leadership

Internship / Shift leadership Pay: $17–$22 per hour, based on experience

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep the restaurant running smoothly while building real management skills. This role comes with competitive pay, potential benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, DailyPay), and access to Archways to Opportunity for things like high school completion and college tuition help.

Employer: EASTERN QUALITY VENDING, INC.

Location: Selbyville, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Daytime role where you’ll run the register and work a food station in a cafeteria-style setting. Good fit if you like a fast-paced but steady 1st shift, want to use your cooking skills, and prefer in-person work with regular customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.