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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Companions Ready for Adoption in Seguin
Seguin has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are currently adoptable and waiting to meet you.
Ginger
- Breed: Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Seguin Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 401-2335
Ginger is a young mixed-breed pup at Seguin Animal Services. The shelter asks that anyone interested in adopting her call ahead to talk about options and set up an appointment.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Anthem
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Seguin Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 401-2335
Anthem is a shepherd-type puppy looking for a family to grow up with. To learn more about him or set up a visit, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Anthem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jael
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Seguin Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 401-2335
Jael is a young bully/boxer mix pup. If you’re interested in her, the shelter asks that you call first to talk through adoption options and schedule a time to meet.
👉 Meet Jael and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abigail
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Seguin Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 401-2335
Abigail is another sweet baby from the same bully/boxer mix group. To visit her, please reach out to the shelter to set up an adoption appointment.
👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chance
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Seguin, TX)
Chance was rescued about three years ago and has grown into a well-behaved, very loving dog. His current family is retired and travels a lot, and they want him to have someone who can spend more time with him.
What his family says about him:
- House-trained: He never goes to the bathroom in the house.
- Good with kids: He loves people and gets along well with children.
- Other dogs: He does not get along with other dogs, so he needs to be the only dog in the home.
- Eating: He’s a bit of a finicky eater.
If you’re looking for a loyal companion and can give Chance a calm, dog-free home, he may be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Seguin, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of a whole new life for them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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