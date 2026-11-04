🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Companions Ready for Adoption in Seguin

Seguin has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are currently adoptable and waiting to meet you.

Breed: Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Dachshund / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Seguin Animal Services

Phone: (830) 401-2335

Ginger is a young mixed-breed pup at Seguin Animal Services. The shelter asks that anyone interested in adopting her call ahead to talk about options and set up an appointment.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Seguin Animal Services

Phone: (830) 401-2335

Anthem is a shepherd-type puppy looking for a family to grow up with. To learn more about him or set up a visit, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Anthem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Seguin Animal Services

Phone: (830) 401-2335

Jael is a young bully/boxer mix pup. If you’re interested in her, the shelter asks that you call first to talk through adoption options and schedule a time to meet.

👉 Meet Jael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Seguin Animal Services

Phone: (830) 401-2335

Abigail is another sweet baby from the same bully/boxer mix group. To visit her, please reach out to the shelter to set up an adoption appointment.

👉 Meet Abigail and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Seguin, TX)

Chance was rescued about three years ago and has grown into a well-behaved, very loving dog. His current family is retired and travels a lot, and they want him to have someone who can spend more time with him.

What his family says about him:

House-trained: He never goes to the bathroom in the house.

He never goes to the bathroom in the house. Good with kids: He loves people and gets along well with children.

He loves people and gets along well with children. Other dogs: He does not get along with other dogs, so he needs to be the only dog in the home.

He does get along with other dogs, so he needs to be the only dog in the home. Eating: He’s a bit of a finicky eater.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion and can give Chance a calm, dog-free home, he may be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Chance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Seguin, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or click could be the start of a whole new life for them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.