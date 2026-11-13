🏛️ Seekonk Conservation meeting: wetland projects & enforcement

The Seekonk Conservation Commission plans to meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room, Seekonk Town Hall, 100 Peck St.

This meeting is heavy on projects in or near wetlands. Many items are public hearings, so nearby residents and property owners may speak.

Certificates of Compliance & Extension

The Commission will review whether older projects followed their wetland permits and can be closed out:

3 Benson Ave (SE69-0911) – garage addition and deck.

– garage addition and deck. 357 Ledge Rd (SE69-684) – domestic well relocation.

– domestic well relocation. 357 Ledge Rd (SE69-983) – 16' x 22' addition off an existing garage.

– addition off an existing garage. Ursula’s Way (SE69-581) – stormwater basin construction.

They will also consider extending an Order of Conditions for 18 Cooper Rd (NOI SE69-0945).

Amended access road project

For 0 County St and 0 Miller St (SE69-0993), Clear Run Brook, LLC (with Weston & Sampson) is asking to widen a proposed access road. To offset extra wetland impact, they propose more wetland replication at a 2:1 ratio (twice as much new wetland as impacted).

Condo project – continued

The large project at 95 Sagamore Rd (SE69-1021) – 36 condo units in 18 buildings with parking, access drives, and stormwater features at Samuel Lane and Donna Drive – is continued to December 14. Applicant is Ryan DuVally, with InSite Engineering Services and Heritage Seekonk Development, Inc.

Other new development NOIs

30 Industrial Way (SE69-1022) – 30 Industrial, LLC (Advanced Engineering Group): office/service building, parking lot addition, and wetland replication.

– (Advanced Engineering Group): office/service building, parking lot addition, and wetland replication. 100 Sunset Dr (SE69-TBD) – Emma Walker (Oakhill Engineering): recreational sports court.

– (Oakhill Engineering): recreational sports court. 32 Morris St (SE69-1024) – Patricia Doran (Oakhill): remove a cesspool and install a septic system with grading.

– (Oakhill): remove a cesspool and install a septic system with grading. 152 Burnside Ave, Rear (SE69-1023) – Wathek Obaid (Oakhill): single-family home, well, clearing, and grading.

– (Oakhill): single-family home, well, clearing, and grading. 31 Pamden Ln (SE69-TBD) – Edward Kazarian (Oakhill): single-family home, driveway, utilities, tree clearing, and grading.

– (Oakhill): single-family home, driveway, utilities, tree clearing, and grading. 125 Marnoch Dr (SE69-1027) – Brian Giblin (Oakhill): septic system repair and grading.

– (Oakhill): septic system repair and grading. 357 Ledge Rd (SE69-1028) – Ryan Gomes (Oakhill): attached addition, detached 1-bedroom accessory dwelling unit, 3-bay garage, driveway, septic and leaching field with force main, replication area, and grading.

RDA, enforcement, and wetland mapping

15 Lindsey Ct – RDA by Jamie Turmel (Oakhill) for an accessory building, shed, underground utilities, and grading.

– RDA by (Oakhill) for an accessory building, shed, underground utilities, and grading. NV #2026-05, Springhouse Trail (Greenbrier) – enforcement matter up for ratification.

– enforcement matter up for ratification. ANRAD SE69-1025, Medeiros Farm & nearby Lincoln St parcels – filed by the Town of Seekonk (Oakhill) to verify mapped wetland boundaries.

The Commission also plans to approve October 5, 2026 minutes and may briefly discuss other non-voting business before adjourning.