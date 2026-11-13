Seekonk has some solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours. These roles come with good pay, benefits, and a chance to stay local.

Employer: Town of Seekonk – Department of Public Works (DPW)

Town of Seekonk – Department of Public Works (DPW) Location: Seekonk, MA

Type: Full-time, Union (AFSCME Council 93 Local 1701)

Pay: $22.00/hour, 40 hours/week, Mon–Thu 6:00 AM–3:30 PM, Fri 6:00 AM–10:00 AM

Great fit if you want to get into DPW work and are willing to earn your CDL within 1 year. You’ll operate trucks and equipment, help maintain roads, fields, and town property, and support snow/ice and storm response. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, PTO, pension, overtime opportunities, and union job security.

Employer: Town of Seekonk – Department of Public Works (DPW)

Town of Seekonk – Department of Public Works (DPW) Location: Seekonk, MA

Type: Full-time, Union (AFSCME Council 93 Local 1701)

Pay: $25.98/hour (7-step scale), 40 hours/week, Mon–Thu 6:00 AM–3:30 PM, Fri 6:00 AM–10:00 AM

Best if you already have at least a Class B CDL and some related experience. Similar work to the trainee role—operating dump trucks and plows, road and drainage repair, landscaping, building maintenance, and emergency response—with strong benefits, overtime during storms, and union protection.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Seekonk, MA (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $42.87/hour (final rate depends on experience and location)

(final rate depends on experience and location) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours; some on-call with extra pay

Ideal if you’re an experienced heavy equipment mechanic who owns your tools and likes working with newer fleets and diagnostic tech. You’ll repair and maintain diesel, hydraulic, electrical, and mechanical systems on rental and customer equipment, use tablets/laptops for work orders, and may help train junior techs. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, wellness perks, and paid volunteer time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like experience and license requirements can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.