🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Seekonk, MA

Seekonk has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to local franchises. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart #2184

Walmart #2184 Location: Seekonk, MA (1180 Fall River Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the entertainment department, help customers with tech and media, and keep displays stocked and sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: The UPS Store (Franchise Group)

Location: Seekonk, MA

Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week, includes weekends)

Pay: From $20.00 per hour + monthly bonuses (up to about $1,950/year)

Help run a busy UPS Store—overseeing daily operations, coaching the team, and taking care of shipping, printing, and mailbox customers. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) match up to 3%, paid holidays, employee discount, and paid Notary Public certification (no medical benefits for this role).

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Seekonk, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.05 – $19.26 per hour

Hands-on role keeping the car wash clean, stocked, and running smoothly while greeting customers and helping with their wash purchases. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement after 6 months, and development programs with a large, established company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.