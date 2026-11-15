Sedona’s tourist season keeps local shops busy, so good people skills can go a long way here. These roles are all in-person and great if you enjoy talking with visitors and locals.

Employer: The Naja Inc

The Naja Inc Location: Sedona, AZ (Uptown)

(Uptown) Type: Part-time , ~12–18 hrs/week (evening & morning shifts; current needs: Wed & Sun, 3–9pm )

, ~12–18 hrs/week (evening & morning shifts; current needs: ) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour + uncapped commission

Perks: Employee discount, paid vacation after 1 year, IRA with 3% match, snacks

Work in one of Sedona’s oldest Native American jewelry and gift stores, helping customers pick out special pieces and keeping the shop looking great.

Employer: Yoga Blessings

Yoga Blessings Location: Sedona, AZ

Type: Part-time , mainly Friday–Sunday with some fill-in shifts

, mainly with some fill-in shifts Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Chill women’s clothing boutique with a mellow vibe where you can be creative, chat with locals and tourists, and help style outfits. Retail experience is helpful but not required.

Employer: Renee Taylor Galleries

Renee Taylor Galleries Location: Sedona, AZ (Tlaquepaque)

(Tlaquepaque) Type: Full-time , 40+ hrs/week, 5 days/week

, 40+ hrs/week, 5 days/week Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year (base + commission)

Perks: PTO (~2+ weeks/year), paid training & education, employee discounts, clear growth path

Career-level role selling fine art, jewelry, and luxury goods to an international clientele. Great fit if you’re tech-savvy, love building long-term client relationships, and want structured training in high-end sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Sedona shops update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.