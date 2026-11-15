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🛒 Sedona Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sedona’s tourist season keeps local shops busy, so good people skills can go a long way here. These roles are all in-person and great if you enjoy talking with visitors and locals.
Sales Associate – Jewelry & Gifts
- Employer: The Naja Inc
- Location: Sedona, AZ (Uptown)
- Type: Part-time, ~12–18 hrs/week (evening & morning shifts; current needs: Wed & Sun, 3–9pm)
- Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour + uncapped commission
- Perks: Employee discount, paid vacation after 1 year, IRA with 3% match, snacks
Work in one of Sedona’s oldest Native American jewelry and gift stores, helping customers pick out special pieces and keeping the shop looking great.
Retail Sales Associate – Women’s Boutique
- Employer: Yoga Blessings
- Location: Sedona, AZ
- Type: Part-time, mainly Friday–Sunday with some fill-in shifts
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Chill women’s clothing boutique with a mellow vibe where you can be creative, chat with locals and tourists, and help style outfits. Retail experience is helpful but not required.
Luxury Art & Jewelry Retail Sales Professional
- Employer: Renee Taylor Galleries
- Location: Sedona, AZ (Tlaquepaque)
- Type: Full-time, 40+ hrs/week, 5 days/week
- Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year (base + commission)
- Perks: PTO (~2+ weeks/year), paid training & education, employee discounts, clear growth path
Career-level role selling fine art, jewelry, and luxury goods to an international clientele. Great fit if you’re tech-savvy, love building long-term client relationships, and want structured training in high-end sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Sedona shops update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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