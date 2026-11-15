Sedona has some very special kittens waiting to meet you. All of these boys are tiny, loving, and already vetted, so they’re ready to settle into a forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

About Winston:

Winston is described as a sweet little gentleman with a heart full of love and tons of kitten charm. He’s ready to fill your days with playful pounces, happy purrs, and cuddles. He’s looking for a forever home where he can grow, explore, and be loved like the little prince he is.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

About Rajah:

Rajah is the little king of the jungle with a heart full of love. He may have tiger-like charm, but it’s all sweetness, playful pounces, and cuddly snuggles. He’s ready to be the little prince who rules your heart and fills your home with love.

👉 Meet Rajah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

About Mochi:

Mochi is a little bundle of sweetness, just like his name. He’s an irresistibly adorable kitten who’s ready to bring playful pounces, cozy cuddles, and endless affection to his new family. He’s hoping to add a little extra sweetness to your life in his forever home.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

About Benny:

Benny is a bundle of joy with adorable whiskers, playful paws, and a purr that will melt your heart. He’s ready to fill your home with laughter, cuddles, and a bit of kitten mischief, all packed into one tiny package.

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sedona, AZ, consider visiting the Humane Society of Sedona or calling (928) 282-4679 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.