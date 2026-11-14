Sedona has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Sedona and are already fixed and vaccinated, so they’re ready to move in when you are.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Oliver is a handsome little Siamese sweetheart with striking good looks and a charming personality. He’s a curious but slightly shy gentleman who’s ready to fill your home with playful antics, sweet purrs, and cozy kitten cuddles. He’s neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Olive is a tiny cutie who’s ready to bring lots of love and sweetness into your life. She’s playful, full of kitten curiosity and adorable antics, and has great snuggle potential. Olive is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Yeti is a lovable Siamese with beautiful blue eyes and a very sweet heart. She’s affectionate, gentle, and ready to fill her forever home with purrs, cuddles, and plenty of personality. Yeti is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

👉 Meet Yeti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sedona, AZ, consider visiting the Humane Society of Sedona or giving them a call at (928) 282-4679 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.