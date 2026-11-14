Sedona neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great for your home, travel, or daily comfort.

Item: Queen memory foam mattress topper

Condition: Clean, dry, and infrequently used; rolled up and ready to move

Details: Great for enhancing comfort on a queen bed or as extra padding for guests

Location: Oak Creek/Redrock Drive, Sedona, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Yellow diving snorkel plus multiple storage containers

Category: Sports & outdoors / home storage

Details: Handy if you need a snorkel for water activities and extra containers for organizing at home or in the garage

Location: Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Freezer packs (take some or all)

Condition: Never used and washed

Details: Great for school and work lunches, travel, picnics, or keeping groceries cold

Location: Rodeo Rd/Sanborn Dr, Sedona, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Sedona can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.