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🎁 Community Freebies in Sedona — Useful Home & Travel Finds
Sedona neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great for your home, travel, or daily comfort.
Queen Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Item: Queen memory foam mattress topper
Condition: Clean, dry, and infrequently used; rolled up and ready to move
Details: Great for enhancing comfort on a queen bed or as extra padding for guests
Location: Oak Creek/Redrock Drive, Sedona, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Diving Snorkel and Storage Containers
Item: Yellow diving snorkel plus multiple storage containers
Category: Sports & outdoors / home storage
Details: Handy if you need a snorkel for water activities and extra containers for organizing at home or in the garage
Location: Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Freezer Packs - Get Some or All
Item: Freezer packs (take some or all)
Condition: Never used and washed
Details: Great for school and work lunches, travel, picnics, or keeping groceries cold
Location: Rodeo Rd/Sanborn Dr, Sedona, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Sedona can go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.