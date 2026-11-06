🐶 Playful Sedona Pups Ready to Join Loving Dog Families

Sedona has some very sweet puppies waiting for homes. All three are already fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and they’re growing up at the Humane Society of Sedona.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

Caramel is a sweet little girl who wants to bring warmth and love to her forever family. Like all puppies, she’ll need patience, consistency, and puppy training so she can grow into her best self.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

Butterscotch is a little bundle of sweetness looking for a forever home. With loving guidance and puppy training, she’ll blossom into an amazing canine companion and melt her way into your heart.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona

Phone: (928) 282-4679

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines

Ding Dong is a silly, lovable pup who loves to greet you with a standing hug. His happy personality and enthusiastic hugs are sure to keep you smiling and laughing.

👉 Meet Ding Dong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sedona and ready to commit to puppy training, love, and care, please call the Humane Society of Sedona at (928) 282-4679 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.