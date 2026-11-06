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🐶 Playful Sedona Pups Ready to Join Loving Dog Families
Sedona has some very sweet puppies waiting for homes. All three are already fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and they’re growing up at the Humane Society of Sedona.
Caramel
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona
- Phone: (928) 282-4679
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines
Caramel is a sweet little girl who wants to bring warmth and love to her forever family. Like all puppies, she’ll need patience, consistency, and puppy training so she can grow into her best self.
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butterscotch
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona
- Phone: (928) 282-4679
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines
Butterscotch is a little bundle of sweetness looking for a forever home. With loving guidance and puppy training, she’ll blossom into an amazing canine companion and melt her way into your heart.
👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ding Dong
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Sedona
- Phone: (928) 282-4679
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines
Ding Dong is a silly, lovable pup who loves to greet you with a standing hug. His happy personality and enthusiastic hugs are sure to keep you smiling and laughing.
👉 Meet Ding Dong and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sedona and ready to commit to puppy training, love, and care, please call the Humane Society of Sedona at (928) 282-4679 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.