🛒 Sedona Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Sedona’s visitor traffic is steady, and that means front desk, retail, and adventure-tour jobs are popping up all over town. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Sedona, AZ.

Employer: Capital Vacations

Capital Vacations Location: Sedona, AZ (in person)

Sedona, AZ (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a busy vacation property: check in guests, handle payments and reservations, answer phones, and keep the lobby welcoming. Expect daytime hours with weekends, full benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Sedona ATV Rental

Location: Sedona, AZ 86336 (in person)

Sedona, AZ 86336 (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour, 30–50 hours/week expected

Front-of-house role selling off-road tours and “the adventure of a lifetime.” You’ll book rides, check in guests, process payments, give route instructions, and handle phones. Entry-level friendly, flexible schedule, and ideal if you like fast-paced days and talking with travelers.

Employer: AZADI Fine Rugs / Bella Fine Goods

Location: 336 Hwy 179, Ste B-219, Sedona, AZ 86336 (Tlaquepaque)

336 Hwy 179, Ste B-219, Sedona, AZ 86336 (Tlaquepaque) Type: Full-time

Pay: Seasoned candidates can earn about $100K–$200K/year (per listing)

High-end showroom role helping luxury clients and interior designers choose fine rugs, furnishings, and art. Requires 5+ years in luxury or home décor sales, strong design sense, and weekend availability; offers salary plus incentives, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth potential.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Sedona, AZ (resort spa)

Sedona, AZ (resort spa) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house spa role greeting guests, keeping spa and locker rooms spotless, restocking towels and amenities, and handling payments at the desk. Comes with Hilton’s well-known perks like discounted hotel stays, PTO, health benefits, and wellness support (benefits vary by role and location).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—Sedona’s best customer-facing jobs tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.