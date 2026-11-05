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🛒 Sedona Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Local Employers
Sedona’s visitor traffic is steady, and that means front desk, retail, and adventure-tour jobs are popping up all over town. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Sedona, AZ.
Sales Administration (Front Desk / Tour Reception)
- Employer: Capital Vacations
- Location: Sedona, AZ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role at a busy vacation property: check in guests, handle payments and reservations, answer phones, and keep the lobby welcoming. Expect daytime hours with weekends, full benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and lots of guest interaction.
Customer Service Representative – ATV Rentals
- Employer: Sedona ATV Rental
- Location: Sedona, AZ 86336 (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour, 30–50 hours/week expected
Front-of-house role selling off-road tours and “the adventure of a lifetime.” You’ll book rides, check in guests, process payments, give route instructions, and handle phones. Entry-level friendly, flexible schedule, and ideal if you like fast-paced days and talking with travelers.
Luxury Retail Sales Consultant – Fine Rugs & Home Décor
- Employer: AZADI Fine Rugs / Bella Fine Goods
- Location: 336 Hwy 179, Ste B-219, Sedona, AZ 86336 (Tlaquepaque)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Seasoned candidates can earn about $100K–$200K/year (per listing)
High-end showroom role helping luxury clients and interior designers choose fine rugs, furnishings, and art. Requires 5+ years in luxury or home décor sales, strong design sense, and weekend availability; offers salary plus incentives, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth potential.
Spa Receptionist / Spa Attendant – Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Sedona, AZ (resort spa)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house spa role greeting guests, keeping spa and locker rooms spotless, restocking towels and amenities, and handling payments at the desk. Comes with Hilton’s well-known perks like discounted hotel stays, PTO, health benefits, and wellness support (benefits vary by role and location).
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—Sedona’s best customer-facing jobs tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full details, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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