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💰 Sedgwick County reviewing 6,500 property tax exemptions
💰 Sedgwick County tightening review of property tax exemptions
The Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office is in the middle of a major review of all property tax exemption records, which started in November 2025.
So far, they’ve found about 400 parcels that may not meet Kansas’ legal rules for exemptions, out of more than 6,500 regular exemptions on file. Some exemptions stayed in place after a property was sold, or when the qualifying use ended, or when records weren’t complete.
Under K.S.A. 79-214, if your tax‑exempt property stops qualifying, you must notify the county appraiser within 30 days. In some cases, owners did not do this, which may lead to exemptions being removed.
The Appraiser’s Office, led by Deanna Aspedon since January 2026, is now:
- Reviewing each exemption case by case
- Removing exemptions where appropriate
- Upgrading software and adding staff time for exemption reviews
If you have a property tax exemption in Sedgwick County, it’s wise to double‑check that you still qualify and that your records are up to date.
More Info: Update to Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office Ongoi...
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