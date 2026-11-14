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🚔 Sedalia, MO Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sedalia has a steady need for people who can keep schools, factories, and our jail safe. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping others, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer - Sedalia Middle School
- Employer: Sedalia School District 200
- Location: Sedalia, MO (Middle School campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly, per district Security/Attendance Officer schedule (not listed in ad)
School-based role focused on student and staff safety, truancy, and building security. This job is active and hands-on: you’ll patrol, respond to issues, give classroom talks, and serve as a positive role model and link between the school, families, and law enforcement.
Security Officer Unarmed Service Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Sedalia, MO (manufacturing/industrial site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Schedule: Daytime, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun
Unarmed patrol role at a local industrial facility, with steady hours and clear routines. You’ll do walking/vehicle patrols, monitor access, write reports on a tablet, and provide customer service while helping deter problems before they start.
Corrections Officer
- Employer: Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
- Location: Sedalia, MO
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan & 457(b), HSA, paid time off, uniform allowance
Work inside the county facility, supervising daily inmate activities and responding to incidents. This is a solid county job with benefits, where clear communication, report writing, and staying calm in emergencies really matter.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety experience opens doors to many other roles in our area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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