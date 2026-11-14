Sedalia has some solid driving jobs right now, from pizza runs to full truck routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 3200 S Limit Ave, Sedalia, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour (includes tips, varies by tips)

Deliver hot pizzas around town, help in the store, and earn solid hourly pay plus tips. Flexible hours and they’ll work around school schedules, so this can fit students or anyone needing a second job.

Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC

Location: Sedalia, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Daytime route work Monday–Friday, 5:30 am–2:00 pm, delivering Coca-Cola products to local accounts. You’ll drive, unload, stock, and rotate product; no CDL needed, but Missouri requires a Class E license and you’ll be lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC

Location: Sedalia, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.55/hour

Full-time route driver role with a 5:00 am weekday start, delivering and merchandising Coca-Cola products. Requires a Class A CDL, clean driving record, and comfort with physical work like lifting cases and using pallet jacks.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.