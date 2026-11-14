Sedalia’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid manufacturing roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Sedalia, MO

Type: Full-time, A Shift

Salary: Not listed

Move and unload product in a 0°F freezer environment, keep inventory and paperwork accurate, and load/unload trucks. Needs 3+ months forklift experience, ability to lift 70 lbs, work weekends, and follow strict safety rules; offers PTO, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and prescription benefits.

Alternate posting of the same role: Tyson Foods – Indeed listing

Employer: Maxion Wheels

Location: Sedalia, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Engineering role with the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, focused on improving stamping processes, cutting scrap, and boosting quality. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in engineering/management, 2–3 years manufacturing experience, and skills in Lean, Six Sigma, SPC, FMEA, and APQP.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand – Gardner Denver

Location: Sedalia, MO (305 N State Fair Blvd.)

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role machining and assembling industrial blowers and compressors, holding tight tolerances (±0.0002 in), reading blueprints, and adjusting CNC programs. Looking for 2+ years machining experience, strong metrology skills, and offers 401(k) with up to 6% match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick leave, and company-paid insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing spots in Sedalia tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.