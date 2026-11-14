🚧 W. 9th Street intersections closed Nov 16–17

The City will close the intersections of W. 9th St at S. Stewart Ave and W. 9th St at S. Quincy Ave from Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be using heavy equipment in the area for a stormwater improvement project, so no traffic will be allowed through these intersections.

If you live nearby and need to get in or out of your driveway, you’ll need to coordinate with staff on site.

Anyone driving in this part of Sedalia should plan an alternate route during this time. The schedule is weather dependent, so bad weather could push the work to a later date.