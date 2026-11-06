🐱 Sedalia Cats Ready for Adoption — Meet Your New Best Friend

Looking for a new feline friend in Sedalia, MO? These sweet cats are waiting at Pawsibilities Are Endless for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Location: Sedalia, MO

About Cat Benatar:

A sweet little tortie who loves cuddles and lap time. She’s happiest being held, snuggled in a cozy blanket, or curled up in your lap. When she’s not snuggling, she enjoys playing with her littermates, chasing wand toys, and batting around balls. She’s a devoted little shadow who likes to stay right under your feet until you sit down and make room for her.

Contact: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Phone: (check shelter website or listing for current number)

👉 Meet Cat Benatar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Siamese mix)

Domestic Shorthair (Siamese mix) Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Location: Sedalia, MO

About Feline Dion:

A curious Siamese mix girl who loves to explore and find new adventures. She can be a bit startled when first picked up, but once she’s in your arms, she settles in and is content. She enjoys climbing, chasing wand toys, and playing with her littermates. With a little patience and love, she’ll blossom into a wonderful companion.

Contact: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Phone: (check shelter website or listing for current number)

👉 Meet Feline Dion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Location: Sedalia, MO

About Dolly Purton:

A sweet mama kitty who may seem a little reserved at first. Give her some time, and she’ll warm up and start rubbing against you, asking for pets and affection. She enjoys a good scratching post or pad and is happy to play with toys of all kinds. Dolly is looking for a patient, loving home where she can relax, show her gentle side, and soak up the love she deserves.

Contact: Pawsibilities Are Endless

Phone: (check shelter website or listing for current number)

👉 Meet Dolly Purton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sedalia, MO, consider visiting Pawsibilities Are Endless or applying online to bring one of these wonderful cats home. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.