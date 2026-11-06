🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sedalia

Looking for a four-legged friend in Sedalia, MO? These adoptable dogs at Sedalia Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 826-5816

Sally is a young, medium-sized pittie mix with a striking white and black coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Norwegian Elkhound mix

Beagle / Norwegian Elkhound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 826-5816

Arurora is a unique mix with beautiful tan and black markings. This young girl is ready to start her next chapter with a family who will give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Arurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Black Mouth Cur / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 826-5816

Tres Dedos is an adult cur/Catahoula mix with a lovely tan and black coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady, loving home.

👉 Meet Tres Dedos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 826-5816

Cheyenne is a Great Dane mix with a soft tan and white coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bring calm, loyal companionship to the right home.

👉 Meet Cheyenne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Labrador Retriever mix

Rottweiler / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter

Phone: (660) 826-5816

Froggy is a handsome Rottie/Lab mix with a dark brindle coat. He’s an adult boy looking for a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.

👉 Meet Froggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sedalia, MO, please consider visiting Sedalia Animal Shelter or calling (660) 826-5816 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.