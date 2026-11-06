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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sedalia
Looking for a four-legged friend in Sedalia, MO? These adoptable dogs at Sedalia Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Sally
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (660) 826-5816
Sally is a young, medium-sized pittie mix with a striking white and black coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arurora
- Breed: Beagle / Norwegian Elkhound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (660) 826-5816
Arurora is a unique mix with beautiful tan and black markings. This young girl is ready to start her next chapter with a family who will give her time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Arurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tres Dedos
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (660) 826-5816
Tres Dedos is an adult cur/Catahoula mix with a lovely tan and black coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady, loving home.
👉 Meet Tres Dedos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheyenne
- Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (660) 826-5816
Cheyenne is a Great Dane mix with a soft tan and white coat. As an adult, she’s ready to bring calm, loyal companionship to the right home.
👉 Meet Cheyenne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Froggy
- Breed: Rottweiler / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Sedalia Animal Shelter
- Phone: (660) 826-5816
Froggy is a handsome Rottie/Lab mix with a dark brindle coat. He’s an adult boy looking for a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.
👉 Meet Froggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sedalia, MO, please consider visiting Sedalia Animal Shelter or calling (660) 826-5816 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.