🚌 Sedalia, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local CDL Openings

Sedalia has some strong driving jobs right now, especially for CDL holders who want to be home daily and still earn solid money.

Below are several local transportation roles worth a look.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark

Performance Food Group / Core-Mark Location: Sedalia, MO

Salary: $72K–$78K starting (4-day week)

Type: Full-time

4-day work week (Mon–Thu) running Sedalia, MO to Carroll, IA and back, home every day with 3-day weekends. You’ll pull a 53-foot reefer trailer, start between 11 a.m.–2 p.m., and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and annual merit increases.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: Sedalia, MO

Salary: $66K–$72K first-year average (4-day week)

Type: Full-time

Local delivery route with a Tuesday–Friday schedule, 4:30 a.m. start, and home daily plus 3-day weekends. You’ll run a tractor trailer on local routes, unload product at customer sites, and enjoy Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and annual merit increases.

Employer: Ben E. Keith Company

Location: Sedalia, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Shuttle role moving trailers between the warehouse and domicile drivers, with occasional customer deliveries. Good fit if you like steady night or shuttle work, keeping equipment clean, and staying compliant with FMCSA rules; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + profit sharing, PTO, and more.

Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)

Location: 2200 S Limit Ave., Sedalia, MO 65301

Salary: Not listed (career-ladder role)

Not listed (career-ladder role) Type: Full-time

Entry-level highway maintenance job that can grow into higher levels without reapplying. You’ll help maintain roads, operate trucks and heavy equipment (including snow plows), and get strong state benefits with pension, generous leave, and health coverage.

Employer: Morton Custom Contracting

Location: Sedalia, MO 65301

Salary: $22.00–$29.00 per hour (also listed as $25.00–$28.00 per hour )

(also listed as ) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role that mixes CDL driving (Class B preferred, Class A ideal) with equipment operation and construction labor. Monday–Friday schedule, in-person work, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the openings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.