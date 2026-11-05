🔧 Sedalia, MO Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Sedalia has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping buildings looking sharp.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Sedalia, Missouri this week:

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Sedalia, MO

Sedalia, MO Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and maintain plant equipment to keep production running safely and on time. Good fit if you have 3+ months of mechanical experience or automotive/mechanical training and don’t mind a physical job in a hot/cold, noisy plant using hand and power tools.

Employer: The Center for Human Services (CHS)

The Center for Human Services (CHS) Location: Sedalia, MO (Pettis County)

Sedalia, MO (Pettis County) Type: Part-time (<19 hours/week)

(<19 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

This role keeps CHS facilities clean, safe, and welcoming for people with disabilities and their families. You’ll handle daily cleaning, trash, floor care, and basic building checks—great if you like steady routine work and can be on your feet, bend, and move light furniture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.