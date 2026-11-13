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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sedalia
Sedalia has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. All of these pups are with 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding and will be available to meet starting 11/14 by appointment with an approved application.
Lock
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption Fee: $510
- Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)
- Background: Rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas
- Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application
Lock is a young pup just starting his new life in Colorado after being saved from a high-kill shelter in Texas. The rescue is still getting to know him, so they’ll update his profile as they learn more.
👉 Meet Lock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gypsy
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Corgi mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption Fee: $310
- Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)
- Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application
Gypsy is an adorable brindle “lowrider” who is sweet, calm, and well-mannered. She’s past the wild puppy stage, potty trained, and walks nicely on a leash. She loves cuddles and even sits in chairs like a little lady. Her previous owner reports she is good with kids, cats, dogs, and even chickens, making her a great fit for many types of homes.
👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rip
- Breed: Blue Heeler mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Weight: About 44 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $210
- Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)
- Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application
Rip is a 44-pound Heeler mix with standout eyebrows and a big, happy smile. Despite his tough cowboy name, he’s described as a gentle, dainty gentleman who loves people and gets along well with other dogs. He’s ready to “ride off into the Colorado sunset” with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Rip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please visit 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding online, fill out an application, and schedule a meet-and-greet. Giving one of these pups a home opens space for the rescue to save even more lives.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.