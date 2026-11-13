Sedalia has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. All of these pups are with 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding and will be available to meet starting 11/14 by appointment with an approved application.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $510

Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)

(Sedalia, CO) Background: Rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas

Rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application

Lock is a young pup just starting his new life in Colorado after being saved from a high-kill shelter in Texas. The rescue is still getting to know him, so they’ll update his profile as they learn more.

👉 Meet Lock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Corgi mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Corgi mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $310

Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)

(Sedalia, CO) Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application

Gypsy is an adorable brindle “lowrider” who is sweet, calm, and well-mannered. She’s past the wild puppy stage, potty trained, and walks nicely on a leash. She loves cuddles and even sits in chairs like a little lady. Her previous owner reports she is good with kids, cats, dogs, and even chickens, making her a great fit for many types of homes.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Blue Heeler mix

Blue Heeler mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Weight: About 44 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $210

Shelter: 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding (Sedalia, CO)

(Sedalia, CO) Availability: Can be met starting 11/14 by appointment only with an approved application

Rip is a 44-pound Heeler mix with standout eyebrows and a big, happy smile. Despite his tough cowboy name, he’s described as a gentle, dainty gentleman who loves people and gets along well with other dogs. He’s ready to “ride off into the Colorado sunset” with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Rip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please visit 4 Paws 4 Life Rescue and Boarding online, fill out an application, and schedule a meet-and-greet. Giving one of these pups a home opens space for the rescue to save even more lives.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.