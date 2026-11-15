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Secaucus
💻 Secaucus NJ IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open
4 days ago
Secaucus is hot right now for tech pros, especially if you’re into AI, ServiceNow, or cybersecurity. Here are several senior roles with strong pay and growth paths.
ServiceNow ITOM Manager – Tech Consulting
- Employer: EY
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (open to anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600–$261,500 US-wide; $171,200–$297,200 NYC Metro / WA / CA
- Lead ServiceNow ITOM/CMDB transformations, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and work with big-name clients. Great fit if you have 4–6+ years of ServiceNow ITOM experience, Big 4-style consulting background, and want a hybrid, client-facing leadership role.
Senior Manager – Graph/Ontology & AI Solution Architect (TMT)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (open to anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all other US offices incl. Secaucus): $144,000–$329,100
- Design enterprise generative AI, knowledge graphs, and agentic AI solutions for tech-sector clients. Ideal if you have 12+ years in data/AI, hands-on work with Neo4j/Stardog, GraphRAG, and want to lead engineering teams on cutting-edge AI architectures.
Senior Cyber Incident Manager
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead high-severity cyber incident response protecting critical healthcare systems and patient data. Great for someone with 6+ years in CSIRT/SOC, healthcare or regulated experience, and strong skills in EDR, SIEM, cloud security, and NIST/MITRE frameworks; comes with robust Day 1 benefits and bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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