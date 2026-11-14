Secaucus is busy right now with brand, campaign, and retail roles—especially in health, wellness, and fashion. If you’re in sales or marketing, this is a good moment to level up your title and your pay.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

This role plans and coordinates integrated marketing campaigns across stores, e‑commerce, email, paid media, and social. Great fit if you’re organized, love timelines and calendars, and want to be the hub between brand, creative, digital, and merchandising.

Employer: InfoStride

Location: Secaucus, NJ (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own buying for jewelry and accessories—product selection, vendor relationships, pricing, and inventory planning. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in retail buying/merchandising and want to drive sales and margins with trend‑right assortments.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $135,000 per year

Lead private‑label brands in the nutraceutical space, from product innovation to go‑to‑market strategy. Best for someone with 3+ years designing supplements and 5+ years in brand/product innovation who wants to own a portfolio and push bold ideas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.