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Secaucus
📣 Secaucus, NJ Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Secaucus is busy right now with brand, campaign, and retail roles—especially in health, wellness, and fashion. If you’re in sales or marketing, this is a good moment to level up your title and your pay.
Specialist, Campaign Planning
- Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe
- Location: Secaucus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year
This role plans and coordinates integrated marketing campaigns across stores, e‑commerce, email, paid media, and social. Great fit if you’re organized, love timelines and calendars, and want to be the hub between brand, creative, digital, and merchandising.
Senior Retail Buyer – Jewelry & Accessories
- Employer: InfoStride
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (On-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll own buying for jewelry and accessories—product selection, vendor relationships, pricing, and inventory planning. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in retail buying/merchandising and want to drive sales and margins with trend‑right assortments.
Brand Manager
- Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe
- Location: Secaucus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $135,000 per year
Lead private‑label brands in the nutraceutical space, from product innovation to go‑to‑market strategy. Best for someone with 3+ years designing supplements and 5+ years in brand/product innovation who wants to own a portfolio and push bold ideas.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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