undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚚 Secaucus, NJ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles
Secaucus is busy right now with warehouse, logistics, and distribution work. If you’ve got leadership or inventory skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.
Assistant Manager, Receiving – Authentication Center
- Employer: The RealReal
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (warehouse / Authentication Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $57,000 – $80,912
Lead the receiving team for a luxury resale warehouse, handling VIP/vendor consignments, returns, and inventory control. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year of management experience, are strong with Excel/Google Sheets, and like fast-paced, high-value operations.
Warehouse Lead
- Employer: AIT Worldwide Logistics
- Location: Secaucus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Wage: $27.40 – $38.70 per hour
Hands-on lead role managing a warehouse area, shipments, inventory control, and forklift operations. Best for someone with 5+ years warehouse + team lead experience and a forklift certification, who wants strong benefits and bonus potential.
Gemologist Assistant Manager
- Employer: Brilliant Earth
- Location: Secaucus, NJ distribution center
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary target: $70,000 – $80,000
Blend supply chain and gemstones: support procurement, vendor relations, and inventory for a responsible jewelry brand. Ideal if you have gems/diamonds industry experience, vendor management skills, and enjoy cross-team work in a fast-paced setting.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.