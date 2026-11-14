Secaucus is busy right now with warehouse, logistics, and distribution work. If you’ve got leadership or inventory skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: The RealReal

The RealReal Location: Secaucus, NJ (warehouse / Authentication Center)

(warehouse / Authentication Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $80,912

Lead the receiving team for a luxury resale warehouse, handling VIP/vendor consignments, returns, and inventory control. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year of management experience, are strong with Excel/Google Sheets, and like fast-paced, high-value operations.

Employer: AIT Worldwide Logistics

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Wage: $27.40 – $38.70 per hour

Hands-on lead role managing a warehouse area, shipments, inventory control, and forklift operations. Best for someone with 5+ years warehouse + team lead experience and a forklift certification, who wants strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Brilliant Earth

Location: Secaucus, NJ distribution center

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary target: $70,000 – $80,000

Blend supply chain and gemstones: support procurement, vendor relations, and inventory for a responsible jewelry brand. Ideal if you have gems/diamonds industry experience, vendor management skills, and enjoy cross-team work in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.