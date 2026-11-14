undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Secaucus, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Secaucus is busy with retail, warehousing, and events right now, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like staying active and being on the road, these local openings are worth a look.
Route Driver
- Employer: Tailored Brands, Inc.
- Location: Secaucus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.53–$26.66/hour
Drive a 26 ft. box truck to deliver menswear and formalwear to Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and other brand stores. This role is great if you want steady routes, overtime potential, and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and merchandise discounts.
Driver & Furniture Mover
- Employer: American Furniture Rental
- Location: Secaucus, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
Deliver and install furniture for homes, offices, events, and trade shows while driving a 26 ft. box truck. Good fit if you like physical work, customer interaction, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth opportunities with a long-standing company.
Cargo Van Owner-Operator – Dedicated Retail Delivery Routes
- Employer: Avery Capital Enterprises (Avery Capital Logistics)
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (routes also in Kearny, Linden, Boonton)
- Type: Seasonal / 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: $265 per completed route day (about $1,325–$1,855/week)
Perfect if you own a cargo van and want contractor flexibility. You’ll run dedicated Walmart package routes (about 80–100 stops per day), using your smartphone for navigation and scanning, with routes available 7 days a week.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.