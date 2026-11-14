Secaucus is busy with retail, warehousing, and events right now, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like staying active and being on the road, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.53–$26.66/hour

Drive a 26 ft. box truck to deliver menswear and formalwear to Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and other brand stores. This role is great if you want steady routes, overtime potential, and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: American Furniture Rental

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Deliver and install furniture for homes, offices, events, and trade shows while driving a 26 ft. box truck. Good fit if you like physical work, customer interaction, and want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth opportunities with a long-standing company.

Employer: Avery Capital Enterprises (Avery Capital Logistics)

Location: Secaucus, NJ (routes also in Kearny, Linden, Boonton )

(routes also in ) Type: Seasonal / 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $265 per completed route day (about $1,325–$1,855/week)

Perfect if you own a cargo van and want contractor flexibility. You’ll run dedicated Walmart package routes (about 80–100 stops per day), using your smartphone for navigation and scanning, with routes available 7 days a week.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.