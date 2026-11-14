Secaucus is busy on the tech side right now, especially around healthcare data and infrastructure. If you’re in IT and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Secaucus, NJ (Remote, M–F 8am–5pm)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,560 – $119,800/year + potential annual bonus

Work on clinical test databases used nationwide, making sure lab data is accurate, standardized, and flows cleanly across multiple systems. Great fit if you have 3+ years in a lab setting, strong Excel/desktop skills, and want Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, and solid PTO.

Employer: Kroll

Kroll Location: Secaucus, NJ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Lead a hands-on Tier III engineering team building and running an operations center—servers, storage, virtualization, monitoring, and security hardening. Ideal if you’re a US citizen with 8+ years enterprise systems/admin experience, strong Windows/Linux, virtualization, and monitoring tools like SolarWinds/Splunk/Datadog.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior middleware role working with Infor’s Cloverleaf Suite to connect internal and external healthcare systems. Good match if you have 5–7 years in IT, Cloverleaf Level 2 or similar, strong HL7 v2/v3, XML, JSON, and scripting in TCL, Bash, Perl, Python, or JavaScript.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.