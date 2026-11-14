⚠️ Planning Board meeting on Nov. 17 is canceled

The Secaucus Planning Board meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.

If you were planning to attend or follow this meeting, there will be no Planning Board session on that date.

For general Town of Secaucus information, you can contact Town Hall at 201-330-2000 or visit 1203 Paterson Plank Rd, Secaucus, NJ 07094 during office hours (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM).