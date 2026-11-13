Secaucus is busy right now with HR roles that blend people, process, and strategy. If you’ve got solid HR experience (especially with contracts or L&D), this is a good moment to look.

Employer: InfoStride

InfoStride Location: Secaucus, NJ (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time

Experience: 6–8 years

Hands-on role running day-to-day HR operations plus commercial contract work (NDAs, MSAs, SOWs, vendor and employment agreements). Great fit if you’ve been an HR Generalist/Manager and also draft, review, and redline contracts and know NJ and multi-state employment law.

Employer: InfoStride

InfoStride Location: Secaucus, NJ (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time

Experience: 10+ years combined HR, Legal Ops & Contract Management

Senior HR Business Partner role with a strong legal and contracts focus. You’ll lead HR operations, employee relations, and performance management while also negotiating and redlining commercial contracts and partnering with outside counsel on corporate and employment matters.

Employer: Delta Galil Industries

Location: NY or NJ office (Secaucus area), hybrid – 4 days in office / 1 day remote

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Pay: $50–$70 per hour

Lead learning and organizational development strategy for a global apparel company, reporting to the VP of HR. You’ll design leadership programs, support org design and change management, run L&D platforms (like Docebo), and partner closely with senior leaders; comes with strong benefits and merchandise discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.