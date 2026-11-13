Secaucus has a steady flow of security and loss prevention jobs right now, especially around retail and corporate sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Frederick Goldman

Frederick Goldman Location: Secaucus, NJ (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Temp to Full Time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Open and close the building, patrol during the day, and monitor cameras and exits to deter theft and keep staff and visitors safe. Hours fall between 6:15 AM – 7:30 PM, so this is good if you like daytime shifts and have 2+ years loss prevention/security experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time, Unarmed Patrol

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Day-shift patrol role with a set weekday schedule, ideal if you want steady hours and outdoor/active work. You’ll patrol the site, manage access, respond to incidents, and use Allied’s tech tools, with paid training and access to benefits and extra shifts.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 101 Mill Creek Rd, Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.92 – $18.60/hour (based on skills and experience)

Front-of-store loss prevention role focused on being a visible deterrent, greeting customers, and reporting suspicious activity while wearing a body-worn camera. Good fit if you’re people-friendly, can stand for long periods, and want retail discounts and a strong benefits package once eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; security jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.