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🎨 Secaucus NJ Arts & Media Jobs – Multiple Creative Roles Hiring
Secaucus has some solid creative openings right now, from fashion design to live sports production. If you’re into apparel or media, these are worth a look.
Senior Technical Designer, Activewear
- Employer: Delta Galil Industries
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (On-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000/year
Lead technical design for activewear from first proto to production. You’ll run fit sessions, own tech packs, and work closely with designers and vendors, so this is ideal if you have 8+ years in garment manufacturing/tech design and love the details of fit, specs, and construction.
Women's Fashion Designer (AI Fashion Designer – Women's Apparel)
- Employer: InfoStride
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design women’s apparel from concept to production, using AI tools like Midjourney and Adobe Firefly plus Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop. Great fit if you have 5+ years in women’s fashion design or product development, a strong portfolio, and want to blend classic design skills with new tech.
Project Employee, Broadcast Operations
- Employer: National Basketball Association (NBA)
- Location: Secaucus, NJ (On-site, 24/7 environment)
- Type: Full-time project role
- Pay: $35/hour
Support nightly NBA Entertainment broadcasts by supervising crews, troubleshooting control room gear, and managing automation systems. Good for someone with 2–6 years of broadcast production/operations who wants hands-on experience in a major sports media hub; includes one remote day per week for eligible employees.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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