Secaucus has some solid sales and planning roles right now, especially if you like tech or consumer products. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Edenred Payment Solutions )

Archer (recruiting for ) Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt for net-new mid-market and enterprise accounts selling invoice automation and electronic payment solutions. You’ll own a territory, run demos (webinar, phone, in-person), and close full AP software solution deals, working closely with marketing and business line leaders.

Employer: The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Location: Secaucus, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000 + potential annual incentive

Lead sales planning and go-to-market strategy for pet care products, turning brand plans into customer-specific growth roadmaps. This role is heavy on analytics, trade spend ROI, line review prep, and cross-functional work with Sales, Brand, Supply Chain, and Finance—plus strong benefits, generous PTO, and a pet-friendly culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.