💰 Secaucus NJ Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $24.50/hr to $62K+

Secaucus is busy right now with finance and accounting hiring, from big-name media to healthcare and fashion. If you’re numbers-minded and want to stay close to NYC, these are worth a look.

Employer: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Secaucus, NJ (on-site, TV studio environment)

(on-site, TV studio environment) Salary: Around $62,500/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: Hands-on accounts receivable, billing, and collections role supporting sales and ad agencies. You’ll handle invoices, cash collections, AR aging reports, and audit support, with strong Excel skills and 2–5 years’ accounting experience. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement) at a major sports media brand.

Employer: Jump Design Group

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Highlights: Lead core accounting in a fast-paced fashion manufacturing company. You’ll own GL, journal entries, month/year-end close, AP/AR, reconciliations, and financial reporting, plus help with budgeting, forecasting, and audits. Great fit if you have solid GAAP knowledge, strong Excel, and prior Senior Accountant or similar experience (manufacturing/wholesale/fashion is a plus).

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Secaucus, NJ (Corporate HQ)

Salary: $24.50/hr (Bachelor’s) , $35/hr (Master’s)

, Type: Full-time summer internship (8–10 weeks)

Highlights: Structured corporate finance internship with exposure to areas like FP&A, capital investment, revenue analytics, internal audit, and more. You’ll work on a high-impact project, analyze large datasets in Excel/Power BI/Tableau, and present to senior leadership—plus it can be a pipeline into their Finance Leadership Development Program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.