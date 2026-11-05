🏗️ Secaucus NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Openings

Secaucus is buzzing with data center and AI hardware work right now. If you’re into complex systems, servers, and high-end engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ZT Systems (a Sanmina Company)

ZT Systems (a Sanmina Company) Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (range not listed)

Lead the mechanical engineering team building advanced server and rack systems from concept through production. You’ll own architecture, design reviews, prototyping, and validation while mentoring engineers and working closely with electrical, thermal, firmware, and manufacturing teams. Strong fit if you have 15+ years in electro-mechanical design and love data center hardware and high-volume manufacturing.

Employer: ZT Systems

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,250–$193,750/year base, plus bonus and benefits

Be the technical bridge between system architects, engineering teams, and key suppliers for next-gen AI data center platforms. You’ll drive co-design on liquid cooling, high-speed PCBAs, and high-power delivery, focusing on DFM, risk reduction, and time-to-market. Great for engineers with 4–8+ years in NPI/DFM for high-density compute or networking hardware who enjoy deep supplier collaboration.

Employer: ZT Systems

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,125–$246,875/year base, plus bonus and benefits

Own the end-to-end design of new server platforms, from concept to launch. You’ll define system specs, coordinate subsystems, and ensure performance, manufacturability, and reliability for x86-based server systems. Ideal if you have 10–12+ years of server design, strong board-level skills, and like solving system-level performance issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—these are high-impact roles in a fast-growing space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.