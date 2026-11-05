🚚 Secaucus, NJ Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Open Roles Hiring Now

Secaucus is busy right now with logistics and inventory roles, especially for folks who like data, systems, and fast-moving warehouses.

Below are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics openings in Secaucus, NJ you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Dana-co LLC

Dana-co LLC Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time (Saturday shifts may be required in peak season)

(Saturday shifts may be required in peak season) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running a Pio automation grid and all direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment. You’ll own system uptime, order accuracy, inventory alignment, and train the team while working closely with the Warehouse Manager and IT to keep everything fast and efficient.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy planning role where you manage inventory strategies, demand forecasts, and Open-to-Buy to keep products in stock without overbuying. Great fit if you love Excel, BI tools, and partnering with merchandising and supply chain teams to turn numbers into clear inventory plans.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site only

Compensation: $23.00 per hour

Coordinator role supporting warehouse workflow, freight, and daily task assignments, with a mix of office and warehouse time. Good for someone bilingual in Korean/English who enjoys solving exceptions, using WMS and Microsoft Office, and keeping freight moving on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.