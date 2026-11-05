🏭 Secaucus, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Secaucus is busy right now with hands-on production and tech roles, from luxury goods to high-end servers. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the factory floor, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging Location: Secaucus, NJ (hybrid office/warehouse)

(hybrid office/warehouse) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $125,000 base (NY/NJ range)

Lead the Quality Program for a major packaging supplier and help grow sales by selling value-added quality services. You’ll support the sales team, visit manufacturing sites, manage ISO 9001 processes, and act as the key link between customers, suppliers, and internal teams.

Employer: The RealReal

The RealReal Location: Secaucus, NJ (Authentication Center/warehouse)

(Authentication Center/warehouse) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: ~$17/hour expected range

Work behind the scenes at a luxury resale warehouse using XRF and X-ray machines to test metals and jewelry. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with tech, and curious about the jewelry/fashion world.

Employer: ZT Systems

ZT Systems Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive base + bonus)

Senior leadership role leading a 20–40 person team building test systems for hyperscale servers and racks. Ideal if you have 10+ years in manufacturing test, know server/datacenter hardware, and want to own strategy, data, and global test practices.

Employer: Infotree Global Solutions

Infotree Global Solutions Location: Secaucus, NJ

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Hands-on PCB rework role doing precision soldering on SMT and through-hole components. Good match if you’re steady under a microscope, follow ESD and quality rules, and enjoy detailed board-level repair.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.